Hentges has allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three over three Cactus League innings.

Hentges has a shaky grasp on a high-leverage role, so these aren't great results for the southpaw. He had a 3.61 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB over 52.1 innings, all of those marks being worse than his results in 2022. Hentges has 23 holds over the last two years and will likely still see some late-inning work if he can get himself on track in April.