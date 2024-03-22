Hentges (finger) will begin the season on the injured list, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

There's no word yet on a specific diagnosis for Hentges' finger injury, but it's apparently bad enough that a stint on the IL will be required. It's a blow to the Guardians' bullpen, as he boasts a 2.91 ERA and 128:37 K:BB over 114.1 innings across the last two seasons.