Brennan went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

Brennan drove home Jose Ramirez with an infield single in the first to put the Guardians up 3-0 and later swiped a bag in the inning, giving him two steals on the season. The right fielder then added another RBI single in the fourth as the Guardians continued their offensive surge. Brennan has now logged two hits in back-to-back games, raising his average to .286 in the process