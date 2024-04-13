Share Video

Brennan isn't in the Guardians' lineup for the second game of Saturday's twin bill against the Yankees.

Brennan went hitless in two at-bats during Game 1 before being pinch hit for in the bottom of the sixth inning. He'll continue to rest in the nightcap, and his absence will open a spot for Gabriel Arias to bat third while starting at third base.

