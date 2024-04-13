Brennan isn't in the Guardians' lineup for the second game of Saturday's twin bill against the Yankees.
Brennan went hitless in two at-bats during Game 1 before being pinch hit for in the bottom of the sixth inning. He'll continue to rest in the nightcap, and his absence will open a spot for Gabriel Arias to bat third while starting at third base.
More News
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Drives in two, swipes bag•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Nabs steal Saturday•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Not starting versus lefty•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: On Opening Day roster•
-
Guardians' Will Brennan: Makes adjustments to swing•