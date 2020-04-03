Harrison Musgrave: Cut loose by Colorado
Musgrave was released by the Rockies in March, Baseball America reports.
The 28-year-old southpaw has a 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 44 strikeouts in 54.2 MLB innings across the past two seasons. He has never pitched for another organization.
