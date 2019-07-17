Musgrave (elbow) was activated off the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Musgrave spent the first part of the season in the big leagues, posting a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings prior to straining his left elbow flexor in early May. He should have a shot to return to Colorado next time the Rockies need another reliever. Brendan Rodgers (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear up a spot on the 40-man roster.