Perez elected free agency Sunday.

Rather than sticking around in the Rays organization after clearing waivers upon being designated for assignment Thursday, the 27-year-old right-hander will seek out an opportunity elsewhere. Perez made just one appearance at the big-league level prior to losing his 40-man roster spot and had instead spent most of the season at Triple-A Durham, where he accrued a 4.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 69:30 K:BB across 53 frames.