Perez signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Saturday.

The 27-year-old right-hander received a brief cup of coffee with the Rays earlier this season for what was his first MLB appearance since 2020, but he's otherwise spent the entire 2023 campaign at Triple-A Durham before he elected free agency earlier this month. Over 33 appearances with Durham spanning 53 innings, Perez compiled a 4.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 69:30 K:BB. He's expected to settle into a multi-inning relief role with the Phillies' Triple-A affiliate in Lehigh Valley.