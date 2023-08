The Rays selected Perez's contract from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Perez was removed from Tampa Bay's 40-man roster back in April but has found his way back to the big leagues. While the 27-year-old was with the Rays briefly earlier this season, he didn't appear in a game and hasn't seen any action in the majors since 2020. He'll be ticketed for a low-leverage relief role while he's with Tampa Bay.