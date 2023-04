Perez was designated for assignment by the Rays on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Tampa Bay selected Perez's contract on Saturday, and he'll lose his spot on the 26-man and 40-man rosters without appearing in a game. The 26-year-old has given up six earned runs with a 13:3 K:BB over seven innings at Triple-A Durham this season, and he'll likely return to the affiliate if he passes through waivers unclaimed.