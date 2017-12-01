Hector Rondon: Non-tendered by Cubs
The Cubs will not tender Rondon a contract for 2018, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.
Rondon will become a free agent after the Cubs declined to pay him around $6 million for the upcoming season. During the 2017 campaign, the right-hander appeared in 61 games out of the Cubs bullpen, and posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, with a 69:20 K:BB over 57.1 innings. He will look to latch on with a new team over the winter, and should be able to find a deserving role on a different organization.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...