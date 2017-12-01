Hector Rondon: Non-tendered by Cubs

The Cubs will not tender Rondon a contract for 2018, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.

Rondon will become a free agent after the Cubs declined to pay him around $6 million for the upcoming season. During the 2017 campaign, the right-hander appeared in 61 games out of the Cubs bullpen, and posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, with a 69:20 K:BB over 57.1 innings. He will look to latch on with a new team over the winter, and should be able to find a deserving role on a different organization.