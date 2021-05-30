Civale (7-2) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays after giving up four runs on 10 hits and a walk while fanning one across six innings.

Civale has suffered his two losses over his last four appearances and has given up at least four runs both times, though it's worth mentioning that the 10 hits he gave up in this one are a season-worst mark for the 25-year-old. The right-hander will try to bounce back in his next start, scheduled for next Saturday against the Orioles on the road.