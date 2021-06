Rosario went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Twins.

Rosario was able to reach base three times Sunday but was never involved in a scoring play. He is coming off a recent 0-for-15 stretch but has hit safely in each of the last two games and hit his first homer since June 6. The 25-year-old owns a slash line of .270/.326/.390 with five homers, 23 RBI, 37 runs scored, seven stolen bases and an 18:51 BB:K over 261 plate appearances.