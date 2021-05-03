site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Indians' Andres Gimenez: Not starting Monday
Gimenez isn't starting Monday's game against the Royals.
Gimenez had gone 0-for-7 with two strikeouts across the last two games. Amed Rosario will shift to shortstop while Harold Ramirez starts in center field.
