Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Falls to 5-3 despite strong start
Carrasco (5-3) took the loss against Houston on Sunday, surrendering three earned runs on eight hits over 7.2 innings, striking out six and walking one as the Indians fell 3-1.
Carrasco pitched well in this contest but was dealt the loss thanks to a stellar effort on the part of Houston's Lance McCullers. It was Carrasco's third straight quality start since he was lit up by the Blue Jays for six earned in 5.1 innings on May 3 and while he's been a bit boom-or-bust through his first 10 starts of the season, his overall numbers are solid as he's now got a 3.65 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 63:14 K:BB through 66.2 innings.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Suffers second loss•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 14 in complete-game win•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Coughs up six runs in no-decision•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Pitching Game 1 of Thursday's twin bill•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Cleared for doubleheader start•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with stiff back•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...