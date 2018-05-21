Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Falls to 5-3 despite strong start

Carrasco (5-3) took the loss against Houston on Sunday, surrendering three earned runs on eight hits over 7.2 innings, striking out six and walking one as the Indians fell 3-1.

Carrasco pitched well in this contest but was dealt the loss thanks to a stellar effort on the part of Houston's Lance McCullers. It was Carrasco's third straight quality start since he was lit up by the Blue Jays for six earned in 5.1 innings on May 3 and while he's been a bit boom-or-bust through his first 10 starts of the season, his overall numbers are solid as he's now got a 3.65 ERA, a 1.07 WHIP and a 63:14 K:BB through 66.2 innings.