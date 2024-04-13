Carrasco (0-1) took the loss in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees after giving up a run on five hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander allowed at least one baserunner in every inning he pitched, though he was able to limit the damage to a single run despite all the traffic. Carrasco has failed to last five frames in each of his past two starts, though he still has a solid 3.66 ERA for the season. His 1.66 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB are less encouraging, however.