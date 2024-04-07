Carrasco came away with a no-decision Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Twins, allowing one run on one hit and three walks over three innings. He struck out six.

The 37-year-old right-hander avoided hard contact, but he needed 78 pitches (42 strikes) to record only nine outs, forcing the Guardians to use six different relievers to finish off the victory. Carrasco has a 4.50 ERA and 9:4 K:BB through his first 8.0 innings in 2024, and his job security may have improved this weekend following the announcement that Shane Bieber (elbow) would miss the rest of the season. Carrasco lines up for a home start against the Yankees next weekend.