Carrasco didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Oakland, lasting five innings and yielding three runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out three.

Carrasco was solid outside of a rough first inning when he allowed two runs on three hits. While the 37-year-old is expected to stick in the Guardians rotation until Gavin Williams (elbow) returns from the 15-day IL, there shouldn't be high expectations for Carrasco after generating an ugly 6.80 ERA in 90 innings with the Mets last season. He's tentatively scheduled to make his next start against the Twins in Minnesota.