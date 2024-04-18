Carrasco (1-1) earned the win Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Carrasco's gotten off to a solid start in his second stint with Cleveland -- the veteran right-hander hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his first four starts. He lowered his ERA to 3.44 with a 1.53 WHIP and 16:12 K:BB across 18.1 innings after struggling to a 6.80 ERA in 20 starts with the Mets last season. While Carrasco isn't likely to warrant fantasy consideration at this stage in his career, he's likely locked in as the Guardians' fifth starter with Shane Bieber (elbow) out for the year.