Carrasco didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Houston, allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out three.

Carrasco should be considered lucky to have ended up with anything other than a loss, having surrendered three-run home runs to Jon Singleton and Alex Bregman and tying his career high in runs allowed. After keeping the ball in the yard in each of his first four starts, Carrasco has given up five long balls in his past two appearances, a span in which he has yielded 13 runs with a 7:3 K:BB over nine innings. Carrasco's tentatively scheduled for a matchup against the Angels on Sunday.