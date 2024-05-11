Carrasco (2-3) yielded five runs (three earned) on six hits over seven innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against the White Sox.

Carrasco held the White Sox off the board until they scored three runs in the fifth inning, though two of those were unearned. He then served up back-to-back solo homers to Korey Lee and Paul DeJong in the seventh. Carrasco didn't allow a home run through his first four starts but has now been taken deep seven times in his last four outings. He's sporting a 5.36 ERA with a 31:17 K:BB through 40.1 innings this season. Carrasco's next start is lined up to be in Texas next week.