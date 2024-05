The Guardians placed Carrasco on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to acute neck spasms, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander was scheduled to start Tuesday against the Mets but will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks. Carrasco had been pitching well of late with a 3.00 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in his past three starts, and it's unclear how long he's expected to be unavailable. Xzavion Curry is being called up from Triple-A Columbus to start Tuesday.