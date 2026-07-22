Carlos Carrasco: Heading to KBO

Carrasco signed a one-year, $360,000 contract with the LG Twins of the Korea Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Kim Tae-woo of SPOTV reports.

The 39-year-old Carrasco has spent the entire 2026 season in the Atlanta organization, submitting a 5.94 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB in 16.2 innings at the big-league level and a 2.55 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 28:13 K:BB across 35.1 innings at Triple-A Gwinnett. After re-signing with Atlanta on a minor-league deal July 9, Carrasco wasn't expected to be in line for a promotion back to the big club in the immediate future, so the organization granted him his release so he could pursue a more lucrative opportunity overseas.