Carrasco (1-2) took the loss Wednesday against Boston, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

After picking up a win against the Red Sox in his last outing, Carrasco had a far more difficult time Wednesday, giving up his first three home runs of the season en route to an eventual 8-0 defeat. The 37-year-old Carrasco hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start this year prior to Wednesday's loss. His ERA is now up to 4.63 with a 1.63 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB through his first five starts (23.1 innings). Carrasco will look to get back on track in his next outing, currently scheduled for next Tuesday in Houston.