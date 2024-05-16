Carrasco (2-4) took the loss versus the Rangers on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out three over five innings.

Carrasco traded zeroes with Jon Gray for the first four innings, but the Rangers broke through on a two-run home by Marcus Semien in the fifth. This was a small step back for Carrasco, who had posted quality starts in his last two outings. The right-hander is now at a 5.16 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 34:18 K:BB over 45.1 innings this season. He is projected for a home start versus the Mets his next time out.