Manager Stephen Vogt said that Carrasco (neck) completed an "up-down" bullpen session Sunday and is "feeling a lot better," MLB.com reports.

Carrasco is already back on the mound after he was placed on the 15-day injured list five days earlier with an acute neck spasm. Assuming his neck doesn't provide any further complications in his subsequent throwing sessions, Carrasco could make his return from the IL around when he's first eligible to return in early June.