The Guardians reinstated Carrasco (neck) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Nationals.

Cleveland made room for Carrasco on the 26-man active roster by placing right-handed reliever Eli Morgan (elbow) on the 15-day injured list. Carrasco ended up spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf due to acute neck spasms, which he experienced coming out of his most recent start May 15. Though he's not expected to face any major workload restrictions as he steps back into the Cleveland rotation Sunday, Carrasco is tough to trust for fantasy purposes after he delivered a 5.16 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over his first nine starts of the season.