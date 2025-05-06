The Yankees designated Carrasco for assignment Tuesday.
Carrasco made the Yankees' Opening Day rotation as a non-roster invitee, but he went on to post a 5.91 ERA with just 25 strikeouts over 32 innings covering six starts and two relief appearances. There's a good chance Carrasco clears waivers, and if he does, he will have the ability to elect free agency.
