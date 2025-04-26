Carrasco did not factor into the decision in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jays, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out two over five scoreless innings.

Carrasco limited the Blue Jays to five baserunners and needed just 67 pitches (41 strikes) to get through five frames. He hasn't generated many strikeouts this season, but he has yielded one earned run or less in two of his last three outings and has a 5.26 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB across 25.2 innings. His next start is slated for next week against the Orioles at Camden Yards.