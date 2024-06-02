Carrasco (2-5) came away with the loss Sunday against Washington, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out five over four innings.

Carrasco (neck) made his first start since May 15 after a minimum-length stint on the 15-day injured list due to neck spasms. Carrasco's struggles continued Sunday, losing his third straight outing and allowing five or more earned runs for the third time in his last six starts. The 37-year-old veteran has eaten up innings for Cleveland this season but has not delivered for fantasy managers, posting a 5.66 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 49.1 frames. He will look to turn things around in his next start, tentatively scheduled for this weekend in Miami.