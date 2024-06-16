Carrasco (2-6) took the loss Saturday as the Guardians fell 5-0 to the Blue Jays, coughing up five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out two.

The veteran righty didn't give up a lot of hard contact, as the only extra-base hit off him was a second-inning double by Daulton Varsho, but Carrasco still got tagged for at least five runs for the fourth time in his last eight starts. With Gavin Williams (elbow) likely to be back before the end of the month, Carrasco's time in the rotation could be growing short, but he'll get at least one more turn. He'll take a 5.80 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB through 59 innings into his next outing, which lines up for a rematch with the Jays next weekend back in Cleveland.