Carrasco (2-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Angels. He struck out three.

Carrasco got back on track with his first quality start of 2024, rebounding from a pair of poor starts leading up to the outing where he combined for 13 earned runs over nine innings. If you erase Carrasco's two-start hiccup, he owns a 2.92 era over 24.2 innings with a 19:14 K:BB. He's lined up for a start against the White Sox on Saturday, who've won five of their last nine games and are averaging 4.9 runs per game in that stretch.