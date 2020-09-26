Carrasco allowed two runs on three hits (one home run) and three walks while striking out eight across six innings Friday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Carrasco had a solid performance as his one slip up was allowing a two-run homer to Gregory Polanco in the fourth. The 33-year-old struck out at least eight batters for the second straight start and was able to pitch himself out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth to keep the Indians in the game. Carrasco has rebounded tremendously in 2020 with a 2.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 82:27 K:BB across 68 innings and is a big reason the Indians could be considered serious contenders to win the World Series.