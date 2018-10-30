Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Option picked up by Cleveland
Carrasco's 2019 club option was picked up by Cleveland on Tuesday.
The move is no surprise, as Carrasco will make just $9.75 million in 2019, T.J. Zuppe of The Athletic reports. Cleveland holds the pitcher's rights in 2020 as well, via another club option.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Closes regular season with five strong•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes loss in relief appearance•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: To follow Bauer out of bullpen Tuesday•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 11 in no-decision•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Fans 14 in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...