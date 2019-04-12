Indians' Carlos Santana: Reaches base five times
Santana went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two walks Thursday against the Tigers.
Santana reached base each time he batted Thursday, though he didn't record any extra-base hits. He's gotten off to a solid start early on, as Thursday's performance brought his on-base percentage to .521 through 48 plate appearances. His power has been a bit lacking, as indicated by a .150 ISO, though he has still been able to rack up counting stats as the team's cleanup hitter.
