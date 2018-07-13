Indians' Corey Kluber: Rocked for six runs in loss

Kluber (12-5) struck out nine in 7.1 innings Thursday, yielding six runs on eight hits and two walks while taking the loss against the Yankees.

Brett Gardner and Didi Gregorius took him deep in the third and fourth innings, respectively. It was obviously a bad start, especially for someone with Kluber's reputation, but the nine strikeouts bring him to a 132:17 K:BB this season. He also still owns a strong 2.76 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The 32-year-old righty will take the mound in Texas next Saturday.