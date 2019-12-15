Indians' Delino DeShields Jr.: Dealt to Cleveland
The Indians acquired DeShields from the Rangers on Sunday as part of the deal that sent Corey Kluber (oblique) to Texas, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Rosenthal confirmed that reliever Emmanuel Clase was also sent to Cleveland, with additional pieces potentially also coming the Tribe's way. With 20-plus steals in all but one of his five seasons in the big leagues, DeShields has been able to keep himself on the fantasy radar at times, but his poor production at the dish prevented him from consistently holding down a full-time role during his time in Texas. The change of scenery might help DeShields, but he could be relegated to a depth role by the time Opening Day arrives if Cleveland has fortified its outfield with other options via free agency or trade. Oscar Mercado is likely the only Indians outfielder on the roster currently locked into an everyday job heading into the spring.
