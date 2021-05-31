site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: indians-eddie-rosario-not-starting-game-1 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Indians' Eddie Rosario: Not starting Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Rosario isn't starting Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Rosario started both games in Sunday's doubleheader and went 0-for-5 with a stolen base, a walk and a strikeout. Harold Ramirez will start in left field and bat fourth in Monday's matinee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read