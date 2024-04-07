Rosario is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Rosario has sat against all three of the left-handed starters Washington has faced this season, and that trend will continue Sunday versus Philadelphia southpaw Cristopher Sanchez. Jacob Young will start in center field and bat leadoff.
