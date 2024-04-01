Rosario is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
He occupied center field in each of the Nationals' first three games versus right-handers but will take a seat in favor of Victor Robles against a lefty. Rosario went 3-for-11 with a home run in the weekend series against the Reds.
