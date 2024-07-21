Rosario went 3-for-7 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI across both ends of Saturday's doubleheader split with the Cardinals.

After taking Ryan Fernandez deep in the seventh inning of the matinee for a game-tying two-run blast, Rosario clubbed a solo shot off Sonny Gray in the sixth inning of the nightcap. It was the veteran outfielder's first homers and first RBI in nine games for Atlanta this season, but he's batting just .219 (7-for-32) since returning to the club. With Atlanta's front office rumored to be looking for outfield help at the trade deadline, Rosario may need to heat up quickly if he wants to hang onto a significant role with the club down the stretch.