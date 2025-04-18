The Dodgers selected Rosario's contract from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

With Shohei Ohtani away from the team for the birth of his first child, Rosario will come up from the minors to fill the void on the actvie roster. The 33-year-old has impressed while in Triple-A, slashing .339/.406/.542 with two homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and three stolen bases through 14 games, but he shouldn't be expected to contribute much while with the Dodgers. Edgardo Henriquez (foot) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Rosario on the 40-man roster.