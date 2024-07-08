Atlanta selected Rosario's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Rosario needed just three games at Gwinnett to convince Atlanta he was ready for a shot at the big-league level, going 3-for-11 with one home run and one triple. The 32-year-old slashed just .183/.226/.329 in 235 plate appearances this season before being cut loose by the Nationals, but while with Atlanta in 2023, he hit .255/.305/.450 with 21 home runs over 142 games. Rosario will likely receive regular playing time in left field against right-handed pitching while Atlanta scrambles to find outfield production with Ronald Acuna (knee) and Michael Harris (hamstring) out.