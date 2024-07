Rosario will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Since signing a minor-league deal with Atlanta on July 5 and earning a promotion to the big leagues four days later, Rosario has moved into a strong-side platoon role in the outfield. He'll pick up a seventh straight start -- all against right-handed pitchers -- after going 4-for-21 with a double and three runs over his first six games with Atlanta.