Atlanta signed Rosario to a minor-league contract Friday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After Rosario was released by the Nationals earlier this week, his return to Atlanta seemed inevitable. The veteran outfielder slashed an ugly .183/.226/.329 in Washington, but last year in Atlanta he posted a .755 OPS with 21 home runs as its primary left fielder. Rosario will report to Triple-A Gwinnett for now but should get an opportunity with the big club sooner rather than later.