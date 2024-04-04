Rosario is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
The lefty-hitting Rosario will retreat to the bench with southpaw Martin Perez on the mound for the Pirates. The newly recalled Jacob Young will replace Rosario in center field.
