Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Figures to see bulk of action at DH
Encarnacion will likely act as the designated hitter more often than not in 2018, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Carlos Santana's departure in free agency led some to believe that Encarnacion would need to man first base more frequently this season, but the veteran slugger will be able to stay in the DH role now that Yonder Alonso is in the fold. That said, Alonso batted just .181 against lefties last season, so it wouldn't be too surprising to see Encarnacion slide over to first when a southpaw is on the mound for the opposition. The 35-year-old will look to continue his streak of six straight seasons of 35 or more home runs while bumping up his batting average after producing a sluggish .258 mark in 2017.
More News
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Could be available for Game 5•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out of Monday's lineup•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Unlikely to be available Sunday•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: Out Sunday as planned•
-
Indians' Edwin Encarnacion: May come off bench Sunday•
-
NL-only H2H points mock draft
Our first foray into the NL side of things celebrates pitcher depth while exposing infield...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Top breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Ranking Cubs' Fantasy assets
The Cubs were a near-unstoppable force en route to a World Series championship two years ago,...
-
Ranking Cardinals' Fantasy assets
After a long run of success, the Cardinals are stuck in a two-year playoff drought. But Scott...
-
Ranking Pirates' Fantasy assets
After a brief run of success, the Pirates traded two of their highest-profile players this...
-
Podcast: Oldies but goodies?
How old is too old in Fantasy Baseball? We attempt to find out on today’s episode of the Fantasy...