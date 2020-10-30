The White Sox declined Encarnacion's $12 million club option for 2021 on Friday.
It's not an overly surprising move, as no buyout was required and the veteran slugger posted a career-worst .627 OPS despite hitting 10 home runs in 2020. Encarnacion had 30-plus homers and an OPS over .800 in each of the previous eight seasons and figures to receive another opportunity, but he may not begin 2021 with guarantees of an everyday role.
