Encarnacion is not in the lineup for the first game of the Wild Card Round against the Athletics on Tuesday.
Encarnacion had quite a disappointing season at the plate, hitting just .157/.250/.377 in 180 plate appearances. Yasmani Grandal will be the designated hitter Tuesday, with James McCann starting behind the plate.
