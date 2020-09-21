Encarnacion went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
It was a microcosm of Encarnacion's season -- he ran into one, but there were too many empty swings. The 37-year-old's strikeout rate is now over 30 percent on the season, up from 21.2 percent last season, and roughly double his rate from his prime years in Toronto.
